Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $992,000 Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth about $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 45.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth about $429,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

