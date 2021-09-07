Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $918,000 in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Tattooed Chef at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Tattooed Chef by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.02.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. Analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

