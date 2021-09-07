Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BRF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 54.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth about $11,031,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 230.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 180.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 189.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 431,419 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

