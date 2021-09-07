Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,856 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

ARCC opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.