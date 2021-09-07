Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIL. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

