Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,907.73. 8,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,721.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,433.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

