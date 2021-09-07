Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Scholtz & Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,882.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,675.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,394.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

