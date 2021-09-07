Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.6% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 408,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,811,943. The company has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

