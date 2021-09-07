Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $103.94. 38,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,748. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

