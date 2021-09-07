Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

