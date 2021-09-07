Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $9.79 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,882 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,262. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shares of DLR traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $165.00. 15,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

