Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 683.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,279 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.63. 448,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,350,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

