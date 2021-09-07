Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,602. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.14. 53,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,280,167. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

