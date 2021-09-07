Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 4,343 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.57% of AudioCodes worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 337,699 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 279.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 139,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 1,464.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $32.90. 1,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Barclays downgraded AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

