alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.53

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €16.53 ($19.45) and last traded at €16.35 ($19.24), with a volume of 294147 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.42 ($19.32).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.90 ($19.88).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.