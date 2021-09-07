Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.73.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

AYX opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,862. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after buying an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after buying an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 107.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alteryx by 31,048.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 239,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,764 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

