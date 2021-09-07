Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

