Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.06

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.06 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 28,253 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.41.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

