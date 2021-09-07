Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 5172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARR. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$225.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.13. The company has a quick ratio of 176.65, a current ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.14.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

