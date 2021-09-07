Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Stableford Capital II LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,462.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3,320.63. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.