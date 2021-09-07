Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.7% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,462.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,320.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

