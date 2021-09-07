AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Down 6.3%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.52 and last traded at $152.55. Approximately 3,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.77.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.31 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 0.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.71% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

