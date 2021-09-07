American Century Companies Inc. Has $14.85 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of PPL worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

