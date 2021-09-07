American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.47 Million Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 570,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.66% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 497.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 706.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 228,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

