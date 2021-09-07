American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 123,319 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMBH opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $738.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

