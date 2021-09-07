American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

