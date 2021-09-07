American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $17,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 46.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

