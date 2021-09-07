American Century Companies Inc. Sells 139,489 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 42.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

