American Century Companies Inc. Takes $18.76 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,759,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.32% of CoreSite Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $154.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

