American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.77

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.77 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 76732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

