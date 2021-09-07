American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $368.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

AOUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

