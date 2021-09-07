American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.2% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $297.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.28 and a 200 day moving average of $257.39. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $302.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

