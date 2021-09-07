Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

