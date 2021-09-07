Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,645 shares of company stock worth $7,494,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

