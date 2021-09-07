Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

