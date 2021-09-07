Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.60.

AMGN opened at $226.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

