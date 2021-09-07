Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 10,515 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 111,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.