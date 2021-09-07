Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce $13.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.64 million and the lowest is $8.49 million. Affimed reported sales of $3.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $56.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $76.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $657.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

