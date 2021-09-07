Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Amcor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Amcor by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

