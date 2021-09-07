Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.86 Million

Analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce $72.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.90 million and the lowest is $71.82 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $285.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $288.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $339.52 million, with estimates ranging from $323.19 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 39,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

In related news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,736,930 shares of company stock valued at $201,841,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Certara by 33.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,498,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.