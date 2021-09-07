Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.77. 18,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.34. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

