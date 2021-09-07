Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. Ichor posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million.

ICHR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $46.36. 1,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.26. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $14,078,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ichor by 115.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

