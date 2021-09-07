Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post $2.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Olin posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,115%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

