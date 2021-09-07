Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

QSR opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,295 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,954. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after buying an additional 2,108,547 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,077,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

