Analysts Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.
QSR opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,295 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,954. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after buying an additional 2,108,547 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,077,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
