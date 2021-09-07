Analysts Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CGEN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

