Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 3,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,727. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Avenir Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 1,007,679 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

