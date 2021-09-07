Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report sales of $5.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $21.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,924. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

