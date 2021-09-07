Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.07. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of HCA opened at $252.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $257.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

