Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zscaler.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,971 shares of company stock worth $34,288,482 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zscaler by 667.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Zscaler by 338.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS opened at $287.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $288.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.20.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

