Analysts Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Target Price at $12.87

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 108,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,522. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

